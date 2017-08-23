Report: Red Sox to acquire Davis from A's

The Boston Red Sox have acquired speedy outfielder Rajai Davis from the Oakland Athletics, according to Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports. Minor league outfielder Rafael Rincones is headed back to Oakland.

Trade official: Rajai Davis from #Athletics to #RedSox for minor-leaguer outfielder Rafael Rincones. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 23, 2017

The move comes just after the team announced that outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left thumb.

Davis has five home runs, 18 RBI and 26 stolen bases over 100 games this season for Oakland.

Blue Jays fans will remember the speedster for the three years he spent with the club from 2011 to 2013. He stole 125 bases during that span.

Coming into play Wednesday, the Red Sox sit at 72-53, 4.5 games ahead of the Yankees in the American League East.