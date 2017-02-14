Kenny Shaw is staying in Ontario.

The International receiver has signed a deal with the Ottawa Redblacks, reports Joey Alfieri of TSN Radio 690 Montreal.

Source tells me Kenny Shaw has agreed to terms with the Ottawa Redblacks @CFL — Joey Alfieri (@joeyalfieri) February 14, 2017

Shaw eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in receiving with the Toronto Argonauts last season, finishing with 1,004 – and five touchdowns - on 77 receptions.

The 25-year-old Shaw spent the first two seasons of his career with the Argonauts. Shaw played in just two games with no receptions in his rookie season.