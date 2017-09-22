3h ago
Report: Reds sign C Barnhart to 4-year extension
TSN.ca Staff
MLB: Cardinals 8, Reds 5
The Cincinnati Reds have signed catcher Tucker Barnhart to a four-year extension worth 16 million that could reach as high as $24.5 million with escalations reports John Heyman of FanRag Sports.
He has an option for a fifth year worth $7.5 million with a $500,000 buyout.
So far in 2017, Barnhart has six home runs and 42 RBI to go along with a slash line of .272/.349/.399.
It's been a breakout season for Barnhart, never before batting above .257 in parts of three seasons in Cincinnati.
The 26-year-old was drafted in the 10th round of the 2009 MLB Draft out of Brownsburg High School in Indiana.