Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Seattle Seahawks, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.

Tight end Niles Paul will also sit out for the Redskins in Week 9.

Reed injured his hamstring last Sunday in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys. He left the game and did not return.

Tight end Vernon Davis will start in his place.

In six games so far this season, the 27-year-old Reed has 27 catches for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

Injuries have been a common theme for Reed throughout his career. In five seasons, he hasn't played in more than 14 games per year.

The Redskins (3-4) are losers of two straight.