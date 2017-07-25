Robert Griffin III will work out for the Los Angeles Chargers Tuesday, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Griffin’s visit to the Chargers will be his first team meeting of the off-season after the Cleveland Browns released the veteran QB in March.

Griffin was the Browns’ Week 1 starter last season but broke his collarbone in the season opener and was sidelined for 11 weeks. Griffin returned to play four games at the end of last season, and finished with 886 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions on 87-147 passing, adding another 190 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The 27-year-old began his career in Washington before losing his job to Kirk Cousins, and is 766-1,210 for 8,983 passing yards with 42 touchdowns to 26 interceptions for his career. The second overall pick in the 2012 draft also has 1,670 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.