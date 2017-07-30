The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a "big-money" five-year extension for pro bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

#Vikings are finalizing a big-money 5-yr extension for star CB Xavier Rhodes, I'm told. @SunnyTheAgent is in town to hammer out the details💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2017

The 2013 first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie deal, which will play him $8.026 million.

Last season, Rhodes was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.

The 27-year-old set a career-high with five interceptions in 2016, which was the most by a Vikings CB since 2003.

News of a potential new deal for Rhodes comes on the heel of the team recently inking defensive end Everson Griffen to a four-year contract extension.