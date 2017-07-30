2h ago
Report: Rhodes, Vikings finalizing 5-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a "big-money" five-year extension for pro bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The 2013 first-round pick is in the final year of his rookie deal, which will play him $8.026 million.
Last season, Rhodes was named a Pro Bowler for the first time in his career.
The 27-year-old set a career-high with five interceptions in 2016, which was the most by a Vikings CB since 2003.
News of a potential new deal for Rhodes comes on the heel of the team recently inking defensive end Everson Griffen to a four-year contract extension.