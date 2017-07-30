The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a five-year extension for pro bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

#Vikings are finalizing a big-money 5-yr extension for star CB Xavier Rhodes, I'm told. @SunnyTheAgent is in town to hammer out the details💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2017

The 2013 first-round pick was in the final year of his rookie deal, set to earn $8.026 million.

Rhodes is coming oof his first Pro Bowl season.

The 27-year-old set a career-high with five interceptions last season, which was most by a Vikings CB since 2003.

The deal comes just days after the Vikings signed defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.