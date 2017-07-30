29m ago
Report: Rhodes, Vikings finalizing extension
TSN.ca Staff
The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a five-year extension for pro bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
The 2013 first-round pick was in the final year of his rookie deal, set to earn $8.026 million.
Rhodes is coming oof his first Pro Bowl season.
The 27-year-old set a career-high with five interceptions last season, which was most by a Vikings CB since 2003.
The deal comes just days after the Vikings signed defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension.