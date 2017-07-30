The Minnesota Vikings are finalizing a five-year extension for pro bowl cornerback Xavier Rhodes according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The 2013 first-round pick was in the final year of his rookie deal, set to earn $8.026 million. 

Rhodes is coming oof his first Pro Bowl season.

The 27-year-old set a career-high with five interceptions last season, which was most by a Vikings CB since 2003. 

The deal comes just days after the Vikings signed defensive end Everson Griffen to a contract extension. 

 

 