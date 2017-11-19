It looks like the Los Angeles Chargers will have their starting quarterback when they take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday.

Philip Rivers (concussion) will start after he didn't miss a snap in practice all week according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rivers was placed in concussion protocol after he reported symptoms of a head injury on Monday and was originally listed as questionable.

If Rivers were to miss the contest, his 194 regular season starts streak would have ended, second only to Eli Manning (208) among active quarterbacks.

Both the Chargers (3-6) and the Bills (5-4) have lost two games in a row.