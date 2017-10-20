The Houston Rockets big off-season acquisition, Chris Paul, who is currently dealing with a knee injury, could be out for quite a while.

Marc Stein of The New York Times cites sources that say that Paul’s injury could keep him out for a month. Paul missed the Rockets’ second game this season and the New York Times writer reports that the guard has been ruled out for Saturday’s game versus the Mavericks.

There are fears that Chris Paul's knee problem could sideline him for a month in Houston, according to league sources — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 20, 2017

The Rockets are officially listing Paul as day-to-day after ruling him out of Saturday's home opener against Dallas, league sources say — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 20, 2017

The Rockets have made it clear that they plan to be cautious with Chris Paul given the lofty goals they have in mind for a long playoff run — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 20, 2017

Paul scored just four points in 33 minutes of action in the Rockets’ season-opening win against the Warriors.

The 32-year-old came over o Houston in a blockbuster trade last season. Paul could have tested free agency if he wanted to, but elected instead to opt-in to his current contract upon joining the Rockets.

He has made nine straight All-Star appearances and holds career averages of 18.7 points per game and 9.9 assists.