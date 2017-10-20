47m ago
Report: Rockets' Paul could miss one month
TSN.ca Staff
The Houston Rockets big off-season acquisition, Chris Paul, who is currently dealing with a knee injury, could be out for quite a while.
Marc Stein of The New York Times cites sources that say that Paul’s injury could keep him out for a month. Paul missed the Rockets’ second game this season and the New York Times writer reports that the guard has been ruled out for Saturday’s game versus the Mavericks.
Paul scored just four points in 33 minutes of action in the Rockets’ season-opening win against the Warriors.
The 32-year-old came over o Houston in a blockbuster trade last season. Paul could have tested free agency if he wanted to, but elected instead to opt-in to his current contract upon joining the Rockets.
He has made nine straight All-Star appearances and holds career averages of 18.7 points per game and 9.9 assists.