According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had surgery on Thursday to repair his broken collarbone.

The procedure comes four days after the Packers' pivot was hurt against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers' timeline for a recovery remains unclear, and the team offered no comment on Thursday. The Packers have yet to officially place Rodgers on injured reserve.

Brett Hundley will start at quarterback this Sunday when the Packers host the New Orleans Saints.