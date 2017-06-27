Francisco Rodriguez has agreed to a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals according to a report by Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com.

The 35-year-old was released by the Detroit Tigers last week.

In 28 games this season, Rodriguez has seven saves and has posted a 2-5 record, a 7.82 ERA and has 23 strikeouts and 11 walks in 25.1 innings.

Last season, his first with the Tigers, he saved 44 games and made 61 appearances, finishing with a 3-4 record and a 3.24 ERA.

Rodriguez has 437 career saves over the course of his 16-year MLB career.

The Nationals have struggled to find a solution for their closer position, trying Blake Treinen, Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover all without success. The Nationals bullpen has the second worst ERA in the Majors this season.