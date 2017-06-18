Could Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo return to Manchester United? Sky Sports is reporting that the Portuguese international is interested in the possibility of a move back to Old Trafford this summer.

The rumours of a possible transfer back to England by the two-time Ballon d’Or winner started after a report surfaced that Spanish authorities have accused the 32-year-old of avoiding £14.7m in taxes.

Ronaldo recently signed a contract extension with Real Madrid that is set to run through 2021, giving the team leverage when it comes both to him leaving the team and where he goes if they do part ways.

Considered not only one of the best players in the game today but among the all-time greats, Ronaldo helped Real Madrid become the first team to repeat as Champions League winners this past season.

He also captained the Portuguese national team to their first European championship at Euro 2016.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from Manchester United ahead of the 2009-10 season on what was at the time a world record transfer fee of £80 million.