Thirteen years after leaving Goodison Park, Wayne Rooney is rejoining Everton.

The Manchester Evening News reports that the Manchester United captain has agreed to return to his boyhood club and the deal is effectively completed short of an official announcement.

Rooney, 31, joined United in August 2004 for £25.6 million. It is believed that his move to Everton will be a free transfer, despite two years remaining on his current deal. The Liverpool native made his English Premier League debut with the Toffees in 2002 as a 16-year-old. He scored 15 goals in 67 appearances for Everton.

United's all-time leading goal scorer, Rooney's form has greatly dipped in recent seasons. He appeared in only 15 league games for the Red Devils last season and was a substitute in the team's Europa League triumph in May. Rooney scored eight times last season in a combined 39 appearances in all competition. A goal in January against Stoke City lifted Rooney over Sir Bobby Charlton as United's leading scorer with his 250th goal.

Capped 119 times by England, Rooney leaves United having won 16 trophies with the club, including the EPL title on five occasions and the 2008 Champions League title.

The Rooney deal is unlikely to be the final piece of business completed between Everton and United in the near future. Striker Romelu Lukaku is expected to complete the switch to Old Trafford in the coming days.