It didn't take safety Calvin Pryor long to find a new home. Pryor was claimed by the Jacksonville Jaguars according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

Jaguars claimed S Calvin Pryor off waivers from the Browns, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 8, 2017

Pryor was released by the Cleveland Browns Thursday after reportedly getting into a fight with a teammate before practice.

Head coach Hue Jackson said the Browns cut ties with Pryor because of an "internal matter."

In 15 games last season for the New York Jets, Pryor had 62 tackles and one forced fumble.

The 25-year-old Pryor was selected 18th overall by the Jets in the 2014 NFL Draft and recorded 130 tackles with two interceptions over 44 games (three seasons) in New York.

The Louisville product was penciled in as a backup for Derrick Kindred on the Browns' depth chart to start the season.