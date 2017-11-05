New Orleans Saints cornerback Delvin Breaux’s season could be over after suffering a setback from his broken leg, according to a report from the NFL Network.

Breaux, who is currently on the Saints’ injured reserve, suffered a setback from his broken fibula which could delay his return three to six weeks, according to the report.

The Saints only have until next week to activate him to their 53-man roster and designating him to return to practice two weeks ago.

The former Hamilton Tiger-Cats star missed 10 games with a broken fibula last season, and is now in danger of missing the entire season this year.