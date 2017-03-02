As the NFL free agent market sets to open in a week, most eyes are fixed on the pending free agents.

But players can be acquired in the much less frequent trades in the NFL, a route the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles are looking to take to upgrade their talent at the wide receiver position.

According to ESPN's Chris Mortensen, New Orleans Saints WR Brandin Cooks is the object of trade talks, with the Titans and Eagles identified as two potential suitors, adding Tennessee appears to be the more likely destination at this point.

Saints WR Brandin Cooks is the object of trade talks with the Titans and Eagles identified as two interested suitors, per league sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 2, 2017

Titans appear to be most likely suitor over Eagles, per one source, but nothing can be official until March 9, if it happens. @ESPNNFL — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) March 2, 2017

ESPN's Adam Caplin added that when the Saints traded up to No. 20 in the 2014 Draft to select Cooks, it wasn't a secret the Eagles coveted the Oregon State product.

Saints traded up to #20 (wasn't a secret teams knew Eagles were very interested in Cooks). https://t.co/iHoGsgm3eF — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 2, 2017

Cooks finished last year with 78 receptions for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. The 23-year-old has 215 receptions for 2,861 yards and 20 touchdowns for his career.