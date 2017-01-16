Canadian outfielder Michael Saunders has agreed to a deal with the Phillies according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports that the deal is worth $9 million with an $11 million option and a $1 million buy out.

Saunders has deal with phils. They were talking about 1 year plus option. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 16, 2017

Sources: Saunders deal with #Phillies one year, $9M with club option. Option worth $11M, can increase to as much as $14M with escalators. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 16, 2017

The Victoria native had a career season in 2016 with the Toronto Blue Jays, topping 20 homers for the first time and equaling his best RBI total with 57. He appeared in 140 games, also a career high for the 30-year-old.

Saunders was acquired by the Blue Jays prior to the 2015 season from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for pitcher J.A. Happ.

He suffered a freak injury in Spring Training when he tripped over a sprinkler, costing him all but nine games in his first season.

In 2016 he stayed healthy and was rewarded with his first All-Star Game selection.

Saunders was selected in the 11th round of the 2004 amateur draft.

He also previously expressed interest in playing for Canada at the World Baseball Classic if he is under contract to an MLB team prior to the roster submission deadline.