FC Schalke 04 lost its spot in the European League Championship Series after their first split, but they’ve reportedly retooled with a few veterans to help them earn it back in 2017.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jacob Wolf, sources close to the situation say that Schalke’s European Challenger Series roster consists of top laner Max "Satorius" Günther, jungler Jean-Victor "loulex" Burgevin, mid laner Marcin "SELFIE" Wolski, AD carry Elias "Upset" Lipp and support Oskar "VandeR" Bogdan.

VandeR was expected to sit out the spring split after leaving H2k-Gaming earlier in December. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Choi "Chei" Sun-ho on Dec. 12 and abruptly left the team. He was a part of the starting H2k lineup that made it to the semifinals at the 2016 World Championship.

SELFIE most recently competed for Misfits in the summer split and loulex was a member of Unicorns of Love in the spring of 2016.

Satorius has experience in the EU CS, having played for Epsilon eSports in the summer, while Upset comes in as the lone rookie on the squad.

Schalke has yet to confirm or deny the report.