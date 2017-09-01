1h ago
Report: Seahawks acquire DE Richardson
TSN.ca Staff
The Seattle Seahawks have traded wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick in 2018 to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The two sides will also swap seventh-round picks.
The Jets were thin at wide receiver with the injury to Quincy Enunwa after he underwent surgery for a bulging disk in his neck. In 16 games for the Seahawks last year, Kearse caught 41 passes for 510 yards and one touchdown.
Before the arrival of Kearse, wideout Robby Anderson was the only member of the Jets to surpass 500 receiving yards in his career.
The addition of Richardson gives the Seahawks one of the league’s top front sevens, adding to a cast that already includes Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright.
Eight out of 11 Seahawks' defensive starters have made the Pro Bowl at least once in their careers, including five of their front seven, per Sheil Kapaia.
Last season, Richardson had 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Jets.
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the Seahawks and the Jets have been in discussions on a potential swap of Richardson and Kearse for weeks.
Schefter reports that the Jets discussed a trade involving Richardson with Dallas, Denver and others over the past few seasons.
But that might not be the end of the wheeling-and-dealing for Seattle. Once the deal is finalized, the Seahawks will begin the process of dealing defensive lineman Athyba Rubin. The Denver Broncos are a top landing spot, according to Rapoport.