The Seattle Seahawks have traded wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a second-round pick in 2018 to the New York Jets in exchange for defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In Richardson-Kearse trade, Jets are getting Seahawks' 2018 second-round pick and teams also swapping 7th-round picks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

The two sides will also swap seventh-round picks.

The Jets were thin at wide receiver with the injury to Quincy Enunwa after he underwent surgery for a bulging disk in his neck. In 16 games for the Seahawks last year, Kearse caught 41 passes for 510 yards and one touchdown.

Before the arrival of Kearse, wideout Robby Anderson was the only member of the Jets to surpass 500 receiving yards in his career.

The addition of Richardson gives the Seahawks one of the league’s top front sevens, adding to a cast that already includes Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright.

Eight out of 11 Seahawks' defensive starters have made the Pro Bowl at least once in their careers, including five of their front seven, per Sheil Kapaia.

Eight of Seahawks' 11 defensive starters have made a Pro Bowl. Five in front 7. One of the exceptions, Frank Clark, had 10 sacks last year. — Sheil Kapadia (@SheilKapadia) September 1, 2017

Last season, Richardson had 62 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Jets.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports that the Seahawks and the Jets have been in discussions on a potential swap of Richardson and Kearse for weeks.

For weeks #Jets and #Seahawks have mulled a trade involving Sheldon Richardson, Jermaine Kearse, and draft picks. It comes together today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2017

Schefter reports that the Jets discussed a trade involving Richardson with Dallas, Denver and others over the past few seasons.

In recent seasons, Jets discussed a Sheldon Richardson trade with Dallas, Denver, others. Seattle gets it done today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2017

But that might not be the end of the wheeling-and-dealing for Seattle. Once the deal is finalized, the Seahawks will begin the process of dealing defensive lineman Athyba Rubin. The Denver Broncos are a top landing spot, according to Rapoport.