The Seattle Seahawks could turn to a former Legion of Boom member to help offset the loss of Richard Sherman.

The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reports the club is bringing in cornerback Byron Maxwell, as well as Trovon Reed, for a tryout this week.

Four-time Pro Bowler Sherman tore his Achilles during the team's 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Maxwell, 29, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Seahawks after being taken in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He was a key member of the team's Super Bowl XLVIII-winning secondary. He signed a lucrative six-year, $63 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles following the 2014 season, but was traded after one year to the Miami Dolphins as part of a deal with linebacker Kiko Alonso going the other way.

After picking up a hamstring injury out of camp, Maxwell didn't make it back into the Dolphins' starting lineup and was released in October.

The Seahawks are next in action on November 20 when they host the Atlanta Falcons. Jeremy Lane is expected to start in place of Sherman.