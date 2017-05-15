Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III have drawn headlines this offseason because they haven't been able to find work as free agents.

That could change soon for one of them. Speaking to ESPN Radio in Seattle, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Kaepernick and Griffin are among the group of quarterbacks the team is considering to serve as Russell Wilson's backup.

"We've been tracking everything that's going on, and we've got cap and roster issues and stuff like that that we're still trying to manage properly. But quite frankly, yes, we are looking at all those guys," Carroll told 710 ESPN Seattle when asked specifically if Kaepernick and Griffin were on the team's radar.

Kaepernick played in 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to four interceptions. The 29-year-old, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, made headlines last season when he kneeled during the national anthem.

Griffin played just five games last season, his first with the Cleveland Browns, after dealing with a shoulder injury. The 27-year-old former second-overall draft pick finished with 886 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions.