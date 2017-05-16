Kaepernick or Griffin III would fit with Seattle

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team was considering both Colin Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III for a spot on the team's training camp roster.

According to NFL Network's Mike Silver, Seahawaks general manager John Schneider reached out to Kaepernick's agent last Friday.

Silver said the team's interest in Kaepernick is "legit."

Kaepernick played in 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to four interceptions. He also rushed for 468 yards with two touchdowns, finishing with a record of 1-10 on the season.

The 29-year-old, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, made headlines last season when he kneeled during the national anthem.

He owns a career quarterback rating of 88.9 with 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. His 1.8 per cent pass interception rate ranks tied for second among active quarterbacks with Derek Carr and Tom Brady, behind Aaron Rodgers.