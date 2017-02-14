Report: Seahawks get away with warning for not listing Sherman injury

The Seattle Seahawks are getting away with just a warning for not listing Richard Sherman’s knee injury on the injury report last year, according to a report from ESPN.

The report states the violation was determined to be a result of a misinterpretation of the rules, which explains the team getting away with just a warning.

ESPN reported the league was at least considering docking the Seahawks a second round pick for the infraction.

Sherman’s knee injury was never listed on the team’s injury report, although he was listed for other reasons in 11 weeks and missed practice time in 10 weeks. The cornerback never missed a game.