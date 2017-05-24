Seattle Seahawks will host free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick on Wednesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport the Seahawks will host at least one other quarterback along with the former San Francisco 49er.

The #Seahawks visit with free agent QB Colin Kaepernick & at least 1 other is today, source said. He flew in last night from the East Coast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

Kaepernick played in 12 games for the 49ers last season, throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to four interceptions. He also rushed for 468 yards with two touchdowns, finishing with a record of 1-10 on the season.

The 29-year-old, who led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012, made headlines last season when he kneeled during the national anthem.

He owns a career quarterback rating of 88.9 with 72 touchdowns to 30 interceptions. His 1.8 per cent pass interception rate ranks tied for second among active quarterbacks with Derek Carr and Tom Brady, behind Aaron Rodgers.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said earlier this month the team was interested in bringing in both Kaepernick and Robert Griffin III for workouts.