Seattle mayor Ed Murray is set to announce a tentative agreement to build a $660 million arena at Seattle Center on Monday, according to Chris Daniels of King5 News.

According to Daniels, the arena would be privately financed by the Oak View Group and built by 2020. It is pending the approval of Seattle City Council.

BREAKING: Seattle Mayor, OVG to announce tentative $660 MILLION private deal for new Arena at Seattle Center: @king5seattle pic.twitter.com/rJxgVuMpmn — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) September 12, 2017

The development plan from the Oak View Group includes redeveloping the currently standing KeyArena and "nearly double" the size of the current structure. The arena will be designed to meet the standards of both the NHL and NBA, and "attract teams," according to the Memorandum of Understanding released by the City of Seattle.

The arena deal is set to be formally submitted to Seattle City Council on Tuesday.

Former Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment president and CEO Tim Leiweke is serving as CEO of the Oak View Group. Boston Celtics minorty owner David Bondermon, who has interest in owning an NHL franchise, has commited money to the arena, according to Daniels.

BREAKING: The MOU, as it is called, requires OVG to spend at least $40 MILLION on arena transportation, could approach $100m pic.twitter.com/deyvQO1ylF — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) September 12, 2017

Nine of 31 players surveyed at the NHL/NHLPA media tour last week told USA Seattle should be the next city to receive an NHL expansion team. Twenty one players responded Quebec City should be next, while one said Houston.