Settlement talks continued between Major League Baseball and the players' union Friday regarding the appealed suspensions of Yankee catchers Gary Sanchez and Austin Romine but no hearing has been set, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The collective bargaining agreement states that a hearing must take place within 10 days of a suspension. As Rosenthal notes, it's unlikely a final verdict will be reached before early next week, which should allow both Sanchez and Romine to play in the weekend's series with the Boston Red Sox.

Sanchez was handed seven games for his role in a brawl last Friday with the Detroit Tigers, while Romine got a two-game ban. Rosenthal reports that it's expected staggered sentences will be handed out.

New York sits 4.5 games back of the Red Sox for the American League East lead. They don't have much breathing room in the Wild Card race either, with just a one game lead over the Minnesota Twins for first.

The Yankees made what seems like an insurance move Thursday, acquiring catcher Erik Kratz from the Cleveland Indians for cash considerations. Rosters also expand Friday, allowing them to carry more backup options on their roster.

So far this season, Sanchez is hitting .272 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI in 100 games. Romine has struggled, hitting just .216 with two home runs and 21 RBI.