25m ago
Report: Sharks' Hertl to return Thursday
TSN.ca Staff
Tomas Hertl is set to make his 2017 debut on Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers.
According to the Mercury News, the Sharks activated the 23-year-old forward off long-term injured reserve on Wednesday and are expecting him to dress in the team's final game before the All-Star Game.
The Sharks have been without Hertl since late November due to a "minor procedure" on his right knee.
Hertl last played on Nov. 17 against the St. Louis Blues and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 19 with a right knee sprain. He underwent the Surgery on Nov. 22.
He returned to skating on his own on Dec. 27.
Hertl has scored four goals and owns five assists in 17 games this season. He owns 53 goals and 111 points in 217 career games.
The Sharks (31-16-2) lead the Pacific Division with 64 points in 49 games this season.