The San Jose Sharks have been without forward Tomas Hertl since late November due to a "minor procedure" on his right knee, and it appears they'll have to wait at least another six weeks for his return.

CSN Bay Area reports the 23-year-old won't dress for the Sharks until mid-to-late February.

Hertl last played on Nov. 17 against the St. Louis Blues and was placed on injured reserve Nov. 19 with a right knee sprain. He underwent the Surgery on Nov. 22.

He has been skating on his own since Dec. 27.

Hertl has scored four goals and owns five assists in 17 games this season. He owns 53 goals and 111 points in 217 career games.

The Sharks (23-13-2) lead the Pacific Division with 48 points in 38 games this season.