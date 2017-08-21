The Denver Broncos are expected to name their starting quarterback for the 2017 season this week and according to Jeff Legwold, Trevor Siemian appears to be the choice.

Siemian has been competing throughout the off-season and training camp with 2016 first-round pick Paxton Lynch for the starting job.

Siemian started 14 games last season, completing 59.5 per cent of his passes for 3,401 yards and 18 touchdowns to 10 interceptions. He was 8-6 as the team's starter, posting a quarterback rating of 84.6.

Through two preseason games, the 25-year-old has completed 14 of 18 attempts for 144 yards and a touchdown. Lynch, 23, has gone 15-for-22 with 81 yards.

Lynch made two starts last season, going 1-1 while throwing for 497 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Broncos open their season on Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.