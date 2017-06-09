NBA commissioner Adam Silver appears to be taking steps to prevent star players from missing games due to rest.

According to ESPN's Marc Stein, Silver "will strongly recommend" teams rest their top players at home as opposed to on the road next season.

Adam Silver tells me the guidelines "will strongly recommend" home-games-only rest AND prevent resting "multiple starters on the same night" — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 10, 2017

Stein also reports that resting multiple star players at one time will be addressed. How Silver plans to implement these guidelines is still unclear.

In recent years, the NBA's regular season has been plagued by top teams resting key players.

The trend started to become mainstream a few years back. The San Antonio Spurs did it to protect their aging core, but over the past two seasons in particular, the trend has increased. Both the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors have been heavily criticized for sitting stars on multiple nationally televised games.

While Silver is reported to be close to implementing guidelines, he has proposed other ways the league can help combat the rest epidemic.

Before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Silver said the league is considering reducing the number of back-to-backs by coordinating with venues with regards to scheduling. Silver also said that lengthening the season by one week while keeping the schedule at 82 games is something that is going to be implemented for 2017-18. He said this will also help decrease back-to-backs.

Notable stars like John Wall and Russell Westbrook have spoken out about other players resting.