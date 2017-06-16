The first overall pick in next week's NBA Draft might have another new owner.

ESPN's Zach Lowe and Marc Stein report the Boston Celtics are in talks with the Philadelphia 76ers over the top pick.

League sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me that the Sixers and Celtics are in serious talks on a trade involving the No. 1 overall pick. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 16, 2017

The pick originally belonged to the Brooklyn Nets, but was acquired by the Celtics as part of the 2013 trade that sent Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Jason Terry to the Nets.

The Sixers currently hold the third overall selection.

Lowe reports that no roster players appear to be involved in the negotations, but only future picks.

In current parameters, BOS would receive several picks and no players, sources say. Have to think No. 3 would be involved. https://t.co/xHYANlYzeT — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) June 16, 2017

The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Sixers are waiting on medical information on Washington guard Markelle Fultz. Fultz is widely expected to be the top pick on Thursday.

Sources: Philadelphia is waiting on medical information on Markelle Fultz, but deep into talks on acquiring Boston's No. 1 overall pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

Wojnarowski reports the deal would include the third overall selection, as well as a future first-round selection.

Boston would acquire Sixers No. 3 overall pick in 2017 and package to include future first from Sixers, sources say. https://t.co/AK5LyYXnYX — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) June 16, 2017

The Sixers also hold the Los Angeles Lakers' first-round pick in 2018 as part of the trade that sent Steve Nash from the Phoenix Suns to the Lakers.