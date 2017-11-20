Coming off their sixth straight loss, which dropped their record to 3-7 on the season, the Denver Broncos have reportedly fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the news Monday, one day after the Broncos lost 20-17 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Amid offensive frustration, on the heels of another difficult loss, the #Broncos and coach Vance Joseph made a big move: Mike McCoy is out. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 20, 2017

McCoy was in his first season back with the Broncos as offensive coordinator after four seasons as head coach of the San Diego Chargers.

Prior to his time in San Diego, McCoy had a successful stint as OC in Denver.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Broncos promoted Bill Musgrave to offensive coordinator. Musgrave spent the past two seasons running the offence for the Oakland Raiders.