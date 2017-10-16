The San Antonio Spurs and forward LaMarcus Aldridge have agreed to a three-year extension worth $72.3 million, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The extension kicks in during 2019-2020 season. The deal includes a partial guarantee in the third year.

In 72 games for the Spurs last season, he averaged 17.3 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds. Both were his lowest totals in nine years. He is a five-time All-Star.

Despite Aldridge's impressive track record, he has had an up-and-down two years in San Antonio. Last year, reports emerged that Aldridge and Gregg Popovich weren't seeing eye to eye, but ESPN is reporting that both came into training camp on good terms.

The Spurs will get their season started Wednesday when they host the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves.