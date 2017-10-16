The San Antonio Spurs and forward LaMarcus Aldridge are in serious talks on an extension, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

There is an 11:59 deadline on Monday for the Spurs and Aldridge to reach an agreement that would allow him to opt into an option for the 2018-19 season worth $22.3 million. This season, he will make $21.4 million.

In 72 games for the Spurs last season, he averaged 17.3 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds. Both were his lowest totals in nine years. He is a five-time All-Star.

The Spurs will get their season started Wednesday when they host the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves. 