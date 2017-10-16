The San Antonio Spurs and forward LaMarcus Aldridge are in serious talks on an extension, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

LaMarcus Aldridge and the San Antonio Spurs are engaged in talks on a contract extension, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 16, 2017

There is an 11:59 deadline on Monday for the Spurs and Aldridge to reach an agreement that would allow him to opt into an option for the 2018-19 season worth $22.3 million. This season, he will make $21.4 million.

In 72 games for the Spurs last season, he averaged 17.3 points per game to go along with 7.3 rebounds. Both were his lowest totals in nine years. He is a five-time All-Star.

The Spurs will get their season started Wednesday when they host the new-look Minnesota Timberwolves.