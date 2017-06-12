The New York Rangers did not ask defencemen Marc Staal and Dan Girardi to waive their no-move clauses ahead of the Vegas Expansion Draft, according to Larry Brooks of the New York Post. The deadline for clubs to do so was 5pm et on Monday.

Per sources, Rangers did not ask either Marc Staal or Dan Girardi to waive no-trade today. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) June 12, 2017

Staal signed a six-year, $34.2 million contract with the Rangers during the 2014-15 season. The 30-year-old has spent the entirety of his 10 seasons with New York, recording 37 goals and 119 assists in 689 games played.

Girardi, 33, is under contract through the 2019-20 season. He too has spent his entire career (11 seasons) with the Rangers, producing 46 goals, and 184 assists in 788 games played.