After a disappointing 12-14th performance at the ELEAGUE Major, OpTic Gaming is losing its in-game leader Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz, according to a report from Slingshot Esports.

Stanislaw is expected to be headed to Team Liquid in a trade for Spencer “Hiko” Martin.

"We knew there were some talks going on but we thought that he would stay us because we talked to him about it," Will “RUSH” Wierzba said in an episode of Vision. "[OpTic Gaming owner Hector Rodriguez] talked to him, and then I thought everything was cool. And now all of a sudden out of the blue this comes and, honestly, it hurts a lot."

"The worst part was that he was our in-game leader, and those are really hard to come by, especially in North America. I do not know what we are going to do."

Stanislaw has been a member of OpTic since the organization acquired the Conquest roster in January 2016. He led the team to a victory at the ELEAGUE Season 2 Finals and a second-place finish at the ECS Season 2 Finals.

Hiko joined Liquid in September 2015 and was a part of a surprising run to the finals at ESL One Cologne in July 2016. They qualified for the ELEAGUE Major with Legend status but floundered in Atlanta and finished 9-11th.

Both OpTic and Liquid missed the playoffs at the ELEAGUE Major.