If slugger Giancarlo Stanton is traded this offseason by the Miami Marlins, it won't be to the Boston Red Sox or St. Louis Cardinals, reports the Boston Herald's Chad Jennings.

Despite great interest from both clubs in the 28-year-old outfielder's services, a source tells Jennings that Stanton will veto a move to either club.

The Marlins, now under new ownership that includes New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter, are said to be intent on cutting salary this offseason and Stanton still has $295 million and 10 years remaining on his current contract. While divesting themselves of Stanton's deal would go a long way to assuage budgetary concerns, Stanton has a full no-trade clause.

A native of Los Angeles, Stanton led the majors with 59 home runs this past season. The four-time All-Star hit .281 with a league-leading 132 runs batted in and an OPS of 1.007.