The Dallas Stars are placing goaltender Antti Niemi on waivers for the purposes of a buyout according to Mike Heika of Dallas Morning News.

Stars will place Antti Niemi on waivers for purposes of a buyout. — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) June 26, 2017

Niemi’s buyout will cost the Stars $1.5 million on the cap over the next two seasons.

Niemi's buyout is two thirds of remaining $4.5 million. Cost is $3.0 million spread out over two seasons or $1.5 million cap hit for 2 years — Mike Heika (@MikeHeika) June 26, 2017

The 33-year-old became expendable for the team when they acquired Ben Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the offseason.

With Kari Lehtonen also on the books, the Stars had a surplus at the position.

Niemi spent the last two seasons with the Stars and appeared in 37 games during the 2016-17 campaign. He finished with a 12-12-4 record and a 3.30 goals against average.