51m ago
Report: Stars set to buyout G Niemi
TSN.ca Staff
The Dallas Stars are placing goaltender Antti Niemi on waivers for the purposes of a buyout according to Mike Heika of Dallas Morning News.
Niemi’s buyout will cost the Stars $1.5 million on the cap over the next two seasons.
The 33-year-old became expendable for the team when they acquired Ben Bishop from the Los Angeles Kings earlier in the offseason.
With Kari Lehtonen also on the books, the Stars had a surplus at the position.
Niemi spent the last two seasons with the Stars and appeared in 37 games during the 2016-17 campaign. He finished with a 12-12-4 record and a 3.30 goals against average.