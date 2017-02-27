According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Antonio Brown have agreed on a contract extension that will make him the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Schefter says the deal is worth $68 million over four years and will keep him with the Steelers through 2021.

Steelers and Antonio Brown have reached agreement on deal to make him highest paid WR in NFL, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2017

Antonio Brown deal: 4-year extension worth $68 million - 17M per year over 4 years, and $18.5M over 3 years. Tied to Steelers through 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 27, 2017

Speculation that Brown may not be long in Pittsburgh after the wide receiver filmed the Steelers' locker room scene on Facebook Live after their divisional round win over the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The video captured Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin using profanity while making a speech.

Brown's on-the-field work far outweighs any concern however. The 28-year-old finished with 106 receptions for 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. For his career, the former sixth-rounder has 632 receptions for 8,377 yards and 50 touchdowns.