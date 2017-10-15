Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant recently requested a trade, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Sources told the NFL insider that Bryant's "teammates and coaches are well aware that he's not happy."

Bryant, 25, was drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

Despite being the team's second leading receiver, Bryant has started in just two of the Steelers five games this season. Against the Chiefs on Sunday, he had just two receptions for 27 yards.

Also possibly adding to Bryant's frustration is the emergence of fellow wideout rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster, who the team took in the second round of this year's draft. Smith-Schuster currently ranks slightly behind Bryant in catches and yards.

A long, rangy receiving option (6'4") with good speed, Bryant has had a tumultuous career with the Steelers. The Clemson product has been suspended multiple teams for violations of the league's substance abuse policy, including in 2016 when he was banned for the entire season.

In 26 career games, Bryant has amassed 1518 yards on 91 catches to go along with 15 touchdowns.