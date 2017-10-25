Tomlin: Bryant out of bounds with actions on social media

If Martavis Bryant thought he was being underutilized before, he isn't going to enjoy Sunday.

According to a report from the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Bryant was told by team brass that he will be inactive when the Steelers face the Detroit Lions Sunday night.

#Steelers WR Martavis Bryant was told by team brass to expect to be inactive Sunday. Ramon Foster told @JFowlerESPN Bryant was on scout team — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 25, 2017

The report comes after Bryant worked with the Steelers' scout team in practice Wednesday.

Bryant caught just one pass for three yards in the Steelers' win over the Cincinatti Bengals Sunday, and reportedly has asked for a trade if the team doesn't use him more.

Bryant caused a stir with since-deleted Instagram posts where he implies he's much better than teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster, who had two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown Sunday.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday Bryant is not available for trade.