Roethlisberger says he's on the 'same page' as Bryant

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has signed a contract extension through 2020 according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com.

Mike Tomlin signs an extension, meaning he's under contract through 2020. https://t.co/5hEFjyAuoA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2017

In his 10-year stint as head coach, Tomlin has won nearly 65 per cent of his games including five division titles, two AFC championships and one Super Bowl.

Last year, the Steelers went 11-5 to win the division. They lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions - the New England Patriots - in the AFC Championship Game.