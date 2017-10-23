The Pittsburgh Steelers denied rumours last week that wide receiver Martavis Bryant wanted to be traded in his first season back with the team from suspension.

Bryant, who caught one pass for three yards in Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, brought those rumours back to life on Sunday night.

The 25-year-old replied to a comment on an Instagram post by @fantasyfootballcounselor in which a fan said rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster was better than him.

"JuJu is no where near better than me, fool," Bryant wrote from his official account, per ESPN. "All they need to do is give me what I want and y'all can have JuJu and whoever else."

Later, Bryant deleted that comment and replaced it with a post praising his rookie teammate, but adding he wants his targets in the Steelers offence.

"JuJu is the future and got great talent and is going to be one of the best to play this game," Bryant wrote. "I want him to get his. I just want mines, period, point-blank. Ain't nobody did nothing to get me back. I worked my a** off to get myself back with no help and little support, period. In due time the process will show."

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Bryant wants to be moved by the Steelers before the Oct. 31 trade deadline.

"He wants out," a source close to Bryant told Fowler. "Point blank."

Bryant sat out the entire 2016 due to a suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He owns 18 receptions for 234 yards and a touchdown this season.

Schuster, a second-round pick out of USC, has 17 catches this season for 231 yards and three touchdowns, including a 31-yard touchdown against the Bengals on Sunday. Bryant has been targeted 36 times this season to Schuster's 27.