Washington Nationals starter Stephen Strasburg could take the mound in Game 4 against the Chicago Cubs as Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports, the 29-year-old will pitch if healthy.

The Nationals currently trail the best-of-five series 2-1 and will be eliminated with a loss.

strasburg will pitch today if he's well enough. scott boras: "You saw him in Game 1. Why wouldn't he want to be out there?" — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 11, 2017

Heyman reports that Strasburg had flu like symptoms on Tuesday, leading manager Dusty Baker to announce Tanner Roark as his starter, despite a rainout putting the former first overall pick on regular rest.

nats still hopeful Strasburg can pitch. will evaluate him at park. had flu symptoms yesterday. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 11, 2017

Strasburg started the opening game of the National League Division Series against the Cubs, throwing seven innings and surrendering two unearned runs to take the loss. He is 0-2 over his playoff career despite a sparkling 0.75 ERA in 12 innings of work.

The San Diego native was 15-4 with a 2.52 ERA with 204 strikeouts in 28 starts during the regular season. He threw 175.1 innings over the course of the season.