The Phoenix Suns are reportedly engaged in trade talks with several teams on the availability of guard Eric Bledsoe, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

This is after Bledsoe met with the team on Monday morning before shootaround and was sent home. He will also not play against the Sacramento Kings Monday night according to Chris Haynes of ESPN.

On Sunday night Bledsoe tweeted "I Dont wanna be here."

Hours later, the Suns announced the firing of Watson. Assistant coach Jay Triano, a former head coach of the Toronto Raptors, was named interim coach.

The Suns dropped to 0-3 on Saturday night with a 130-88 loss at Clippers, their second blowout loss of the season.