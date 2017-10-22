The Phoenix Suns are shaking things up already.

They have fired head coach Earl Watson after just three games according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix coach Earl Watson has been fired, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2017

All three games were losses.

Canadian and ex-Raptors' head coach Jay Triano will likely take over as interim head coach, notes Wojnarowski.

Watson was hired in August of 2016. The Suns went 24-58 last season.

Prior to the news of Watson's firing, point guard Eric Bledsoe tweeted "I don't wanna be here." While it's unclear if the tweet was basketball related, some are asking questions about what's going on in Phoenix.

The Suns will be back in action Monday as they host the Sacramento Kings.