Eric Bledsoe is headed to the Cheese State.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Phoenix Suns are finalizing a deal to send disgruntled point guard to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Suns finalizing deal to send Eric Bledsoe to Bucks, league sources tell @ZachLowe_NBA and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 7, 2017

Bledsoe, 27, has only appeared in three games this season and none since his now infamous "I don't want to be here" tweet, hours before the firing of Earl Watson on October 22.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

Bledsoe later claimed that he was at a hair salon at the time, but the team fined the Kentucky product $10,000 over it. Though away from the team, Bledsoe had been working out at the team's facilities.

More to come.