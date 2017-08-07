Promising 18-year-old winger Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla has informed the Montreal Impact he wants to leave, reports ESPN FC's Peter O'Rourke.

Tabla cites growing interest from European clubs in his services, all of which have been rejected by the Impact.

A report last month surfaced that Antonio Conte's Chelsea were keeping tabs on the player based on a recommendation from former Impact striker and Blues legend, Didier Drogba.

Born in Cote d'Ivoire, but raised in Montreal, Tabla joined the Impact academy in 2012 as a 13-year-old and signed his first professional contract with the club in 2016.

Progressing from the reserves, Tabla made his senior team debut in April, scoring in his first ever Major League Soccer start against Chicago Fire.

Tabla has made 19 appearances for the Impact this season in all competitions, scoring three times.

He has represented Canada at both the under-17 and under-20 levels.