Defenceman Chris Tanev has returned to Vancouver with an upper-body injury that will keep him out for the rest of the road trip, head coach Travis Green announced Thursday.

Edler will play vs. Ducks. — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) November 9, 2017

Tanev did not have a stall set up in the locker room at Anaheim and missed Thursday's morning skate.

In 15 games so far this season, Tanev has two goals and three assists.

Meanwhile, defenceman Alex Edler is expected to return to the action Thursday after missing 12 games with a knee injury.